DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP increased its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $687.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.25. The company has a market capitalization of $659.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

