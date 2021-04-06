DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $109.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,959 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $109,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after buying an additional 348,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. 48,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

