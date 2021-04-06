DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $112 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Manulife Financial worth $111,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,017 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 44,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,942. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

