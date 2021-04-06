DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $178.10 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,679 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $178,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

