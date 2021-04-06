DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $225.05 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,124,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,056 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $225,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 204,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

