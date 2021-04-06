DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $276.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $276,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,385,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 169,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

