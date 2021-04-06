DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $282.72 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,149 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Broadcom worth $282,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $485.64. 25,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.46. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.56 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

