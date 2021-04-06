DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $321.94 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $321,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. 69,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

