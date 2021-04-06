DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $82.76 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $82,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $647,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

NYSE:D traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,792. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,820.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

