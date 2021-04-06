DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $87.75 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $87,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.01. 30,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $79.89 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

