DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $90.05 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $90,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.84. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

