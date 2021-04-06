DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $139,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,881. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

