DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,080 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $321,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 53,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,498. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

