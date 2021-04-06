DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $85,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.96. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

