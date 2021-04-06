DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,587 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of The Progressive worth $94,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,085. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.