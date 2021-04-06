DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,016 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Visa worth $331,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

