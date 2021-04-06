DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 99,355 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $113,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.