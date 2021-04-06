DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $85,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $133.87. 5,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,086. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $108.44 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

