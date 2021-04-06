DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,522 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Texas Instruments worth $217,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,282. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.51 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

