DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,855 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $174,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.88. 203,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,205,768. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.