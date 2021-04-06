DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,352,335 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $123,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

