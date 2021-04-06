DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $145,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 306,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

