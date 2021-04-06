DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 194,096 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,096 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Eaton worth $129,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eaton by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 527,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.