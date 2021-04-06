DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 293,742 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 293,742 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $271,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 267,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

