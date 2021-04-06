DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,667 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Target worth $133,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.59. 48,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,694. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

