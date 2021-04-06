Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DLVHF stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

