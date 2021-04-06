Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DLVHF stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.