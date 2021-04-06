Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $214,356.45.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. 412,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,117. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

