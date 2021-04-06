Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,163 shares of company stock worth $162,702,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

