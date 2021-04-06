Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 150,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,124.66.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 20,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total value of C$19,200.00.

Shares of TSE DML remained flat at $C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,910. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.31. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.40.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

