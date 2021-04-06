Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 327,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,592,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNN. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $990.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

