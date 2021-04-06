Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Dent has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $510.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

DENT is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

