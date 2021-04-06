DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.76

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.72, with a volume of 1260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

