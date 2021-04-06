DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $180.01 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00011948 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $180.01 million and $304,149.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00269621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00764960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,564.82 or 0.99706094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011521 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

