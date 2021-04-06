Derrick Sung Sells 5,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUNG traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 496,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,173. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $8,628,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

