Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,462.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,525.67.

CMG traded up $39.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,491.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,239. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $630.07 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,437.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,369.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

