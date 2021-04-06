Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $45.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONA. Citigroup increased their price target on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

