Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The company has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

