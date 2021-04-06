Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.86 and its 200-day moving average is €12.52. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market cap of $798.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

