Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.32 ($40.37).

ETR:DUE opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -157.46. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 52 week high of €36.94 ($43.46).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

