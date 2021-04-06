Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.90

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.90 ($46.94) and last traded at €39.20 ($46.12), with a volume of 15123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($46.35).

DBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $589.72 million and a PE ratio of 66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

