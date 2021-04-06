Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $466.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $546,317.13 and approximately $466.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

