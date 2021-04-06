Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

