Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.19 ($23.76).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.65 ($19.59) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

