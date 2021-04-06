Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €51.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €51.90 ($61.06) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €40.65 ($47.82) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.65 and its 200-day moving average is €41.97. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

