Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.86 and traded as high as C$6.10. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 23,532 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$387.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

