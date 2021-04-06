DFI.Money Price Tops $2,937.83 on Major Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $2,937.83 or 0.05059198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $113.39 million and $169.49 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

