DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

DHT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 1,995,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,838. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

