Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,043.50 ($39.76) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market capitalization of £71.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,975.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,866.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Insiders bought 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

