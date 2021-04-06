Diamond Trading Up 3.3% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $17,794.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104653 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,586,527 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

