Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

